Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit declines 68.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales rise 0.66% to Rs 59.49 crore

Net profit of Sunil Agro Foods declined 68.75% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.66% to Rs 59.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.33% to Rs 228.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 227.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales59.4959.10 1 228.12227.38 0 OPM %1.852.40 -1.232.54 - PBDT0.430.66 -35 0.222.83 -92 PBT0.020.23 -91 -1.441.15 PL NP0.050.16 -69 -1.090.88 PL

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

