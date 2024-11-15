Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit declines 46.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.69% to Rs 2.10 croreNet profit of Abhinav Capital Services declined 46.45% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 30.69% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.103.03 -31 OPM %85.2492.08 -PBDT1.011.78 -43 PBT1.011.78 -43 NP0.831.55 -46
