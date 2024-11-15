Smruthi Organics standalone net profit declines 62.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.68% to Rs 29.39 croreNet profit of Smruthi Organics declined 62.32% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.68% to Rs 29.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales29.3929.59 -1 OPM %9.8715.01 -PBDT2.474.05 -39 PBT1.142.67 -57 NP0.782.07 -62
