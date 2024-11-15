Pithampur Poly Products standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.05 croreNet profit of Pithampur Poly Products declined 71.43% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.15 -67 OPM %-120.0046.67 -PBDT0.070.28 -75 PBT0.040.28 -86 NP0.080.28 -71
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content