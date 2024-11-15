Business Standard
Antariksh Industries standalone net profit rises 1900.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales rise 603.32% to Rs 14.84 crore

Net profit of Antariksh Industries rose 1900.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 603.32% to Rs 14.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.842.11 603 OPM %1.820.47 -PBDT0.270.01 2600 PBT0.270.01 2600 NP0.200.01 1900

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

