Sonata Software Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
KRBL Ltd, Datamatics Global Services Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd and Hikal Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 August 2024.
Sonata Software Ltd lost 9.71% to Rs 668.3 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78324 shares in the past one month.
KRBL Ltd crashed 7.62% to Rs 294. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.
Datamatics Global Services Ltd tumbled 7.58% to Rs 602. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 55245 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28289 shares in the past one month.
Aegis Logistics Ltd pared 6.58% to Rs 775.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 50369 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67937 shares in the past one month.
Hikal Ltd shed 5.99% to Rs 339.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57296 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56620 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

