Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Timex Group India Ltd, John Cockerill India Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 August 2024.
Timex Group India Ltd, John Cockerill India Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 August 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd lost 12.86% to Rs 37.96 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 27.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.14 lakh shares in the past one month.
Timex Group India Ltd crashed 11.14% to Rs 153.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month.
John Cockerill India Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 5318.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42038 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4595 shares in the past one month.
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd corrected 9.98% to Rs 234.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56971 shares in the past one month.
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd plummeted 8.92% to Rs 40.01. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22665 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18657 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Parliament LIVE: RJD, Congress MPs protest inside Parliament over Bihar quota issue

Adani Enterprises Q1 results: Net profit rises 116% to Rs 1,455 cr

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: Swapnil secures bronze, Hockey- BEL def IND by 2-1

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts from record high, Nifty below 25,000; Infy, M&M weigh

LIVE news: India to record above-normal rainfall in August and September, forecasts IMD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon