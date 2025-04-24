Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ACC standalone net profit declines 1.76% in the March 2025 quarter

ACC standalone net profit declines 1.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales rise 11.31% to Rs 6008.52 crore

Net profit of ACC declined 1.76% to Rs 735.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 748.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.31% to Rs 6008.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5398.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.14% to Rs 2424.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2124.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.60% to Rs 21668.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19952.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6008.525398.11 11 21668.1119952.23 9 OPM %13.3215.51 -13.9215.32 - PBDT977.96892.59 10 3966.873395.35 17 PBT724.63661.52 10 3010.662519.08 20 NP735.39748.54 -2 2424.562124.24 14

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

