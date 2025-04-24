Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Syngene International Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Syngene International Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Syngene International Ltd registered volume of 168.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.91 lakh shares

Natco Pharma Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, MMTC Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 April 2025.

Syngene International Ltd registered volume of 168.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.91 lakh shares. The stock slipped 12.51% to Rs.655.45. Volumes stood at 6.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 144.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.24 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.94% to Rs.920.00. Volumes stood at 3.69 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd saw volume of 117.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.03% to Rs.1,122.60. Volumes stood at 14 lakh shares in the last session.

MMTC Ltd registered volume of 410.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.78 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.15% to Rs.63.73. Volumes stood at 14.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 17.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.19% to Rs.2,937.50. Volumes stood at 85241 shares in the last session.

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

