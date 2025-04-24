Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Taylormade Renewables Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Growington Ventures India Ltd, Digicontent Ltd, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd and Manaksia Steels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 April 2025.

Taylormade Renewables Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 326.3 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27460 shares in the past one month.

 

Growington Ventures India Ltd lost 9.09% to Rs 2.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Digicontent Ltd tumbled 8.37% to Rs 39.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5179 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2987 shares in the past one month.

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd shed 8.15% to Rs 120.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16397 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5229 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Steels Ltd corrected 6.37% to Rs 63.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 70607 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76269 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

