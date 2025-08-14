Accel consolidated net profit rises 19.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.79% to Rs 39.07 croreNet profit of Accel rose 19.80% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 39.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales39.0739.38 -1 OPM %8.098.91 -PBDT3.282.70 21 PBT1.611.22 32 NP1.211.01 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content