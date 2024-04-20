ICICI Bank board to mull fund raising proposal

ICICI Bank announced that its board will meet on 27 April 2024 to consider raising funds through issuance of debt securities.

ICICI Bank is a leading private sector bank in India. The bank had a network of 6,371 branches, 17,0.37 ATMs and cash recycling machines at 31 December 2023.

ICICI Bank reported 23.58% jump in net profit to Rs 10,271.54 crore on a 24.28% increase in total income to Rs 59,479.76 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 1.04% to end at Rs 1,066.40 on Friday, 19 April on the BSE.

The company will raise funds by way of issuance of debt securities including by way of non-convertible debentures in domestic markets by way of private placement and issuance of bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in overseas markets; and buyback of debt securities within the limits that the board is authorised to approve under applicable law.