Accuracy Shipping Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd, Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd, Uma Exports Ltd and Landmark Property Development Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 April 2026.

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd, Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd, Uma Exports Ltd and Landmark Property Development Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 April 2026.

Accuracy Shipping Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 4.92 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49874 shares in the past one month.

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 210. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33885 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16829 shares in the past one month.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 65.66. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27352 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3044 shares in the past one month.

Uma Exports Ltd gained 19.97% to Rs 26.19. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39144 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9339 shares in the past one month.

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd added 19.97% to Rs 6.97. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3606 shares in the past one month.