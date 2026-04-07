ACME Solar commissions Phase V of Rajasthan BESS project
ACME Solar Holdings announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Sun Power, has commissioned the fifth phase of its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Rajasthan on 6 April 2026.The newly commissioned Phase V has a capacity of 33.334 MW / 160.48 MWh and is part of the companys total planned capacity of 300 MW / 1,409.34 MWh. The project is located at Badi Sid village in Tehsil Bap, spanning the districts of Phalodi and Jodhpur.
The company said the commercial operation date (COD) for Phase V is scheduled for 8 April 2026.
With this development, ACME Sun Power has commissioned a total capacity of 166.670 MW / 802.460 MWh out of the overall planned capacity.
ACME Solar Holdings is an integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio of 8,071 MW spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions and an operational contracted capacity of 2,978 MW and ~1.0 GWh of BESS capacity and under construction contracted capacity of 5,093 MW including ~16 GWh of BESS installation. The under construction PPA-signed portfolio stands at 3,292 MW.
The companys consolidated net profit rose 1.5% to Rs 113.71 crore on a 42.3% jump in net sales to Rs 496.62 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
The counter rose 0.12% to Rs 281 on the BSE.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 12:16 PM IST