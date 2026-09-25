AceVector IPO subscribed 23%

The offer received bids for 1.72 crore shares as against 7.42 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of AceVector received bids for 1,72,21,464 shares as against 7,42,29,166 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.23 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2026 and will close on 29 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 30 and 32 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 468 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 287 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 133 crore at upper price band of Rs 32 per equity share. Under the OFS, selling shareholders include Starfish and Nexus Venture Partners, FIH Business Global, Kenneth Stuart Glass, Jason Ashok Kothari, Rupen Investment and Industries, Centaurus Trading and Investments, and Laurent Bernard Amouyal.

The funds of Rs 132 crore raised will be used for business promotion expense and Rs 50 crore for the technology infrastructure costs of its marketplace business. The balance funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Acevector operates an asset-light digital commerce ecosystem through its subsidiaries, spanning e-commerce, SaaS and consumer brands. Its key businesses include Snapdeal, a value-focused lifestyle e-commerce marketplace; Unicommerce eSolutions, which provides e-commerce enablement SaaS platforms through Uniware, Shipway and Convertway; and Stellaro Brands, an omnichannel consumer brands business. In FY2026, Snapdeal contributed 57.5% of revenue, Unicommerce 40% and Stellaro Brands the balance. Snapdeal served customers across 18,972 pin codes in India, primarily targeting value-conscious consumers in Tier 2 and smaller cities, while Unicommerce served 8,261 clients through its three platforms. Stellaro Brands operates the Rangita womens ethnic wear brand through online channels and 19 single-brand retail stores.

Ahead of the IPO, AceVector on Thursday, 24 August 2026, raised Rs 189 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 5.90 crore shares at Rs 32 each to 14 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 37.56 crore and sales of Rs 510.38 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News