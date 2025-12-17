Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ACME Solar Holdings appoints Ayalur S Kumar as Chief Procurement Officer and Supply Chain

ACME Solar Holdings appoints Ayalur S Kumar as Chief Procurement Officer and Supply Chain

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
ACME Solar Holdings has appointed Ayalur S Kumar as Chief Procurement Officer and Supply Chain of the company strengthening its leadership team as it accelerates its growth plans of achieving 10 GW operational contracted capacity by 2030 in the renewable energy business.

Kumar brings 30 years of experience in procurement, supply chain strategies, operations and logistics across renewable energy, EV infrastructure, biorefinery and power sectors, including more than 15 years in senior leadership roles. He has deep expertise in building and scaling procurement organizations, leading cross-cultural teams, driving supplier relationship management and sustainability assessments, and optimizing globally aligned yet locally anchored supply chains, with a track record of high-tech component sourcing, project insurance optimization and technology transfer. His prior roles with Fortum, Skoda Power, ABB and Alstom along with strong academic foundation that includes a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA in International Business from IIFT, New Delhi.

 

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

