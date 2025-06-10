Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Solar Holdings commissions additional 75 MW of solar power project in Rajasthan

ACME Solar Holdings commissions additional 75 MW of solar power project in Rajasthan

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
ACME Solar Holdings announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Sikar Solar, has now commissioned Phase-III of 75 MW of the said project on 09 June 2025. With this ACME Sikar Solar has achieved a commissioned capacity of 240 MW out of 300 MW and the balance capacity is under commissioning.

With this, the total operational renewable energy capacity of the Company has increased to 2,806.4 MW.

The ACME Sikar Solar power project is spread across 1300 acres in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

