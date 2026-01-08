SEBI approves appointment of Rishi Nathany as MD and CEO of MCXCCL

Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation (MCXCCL), wholly owned subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India has received approval of SEBI vide letter dated 07 January 2026, for the appointment of Rishi Nathany as the Managing Director and CEO of MCXCCL. His appointment is subject to acceptance of the offer made to him and approval from the Shareholders of MCXCCL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News