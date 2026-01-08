Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SEBI approves appointment of Rishi Nathany as MD and CEO of MCXCCL

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation (MCXCCL), wholly owned subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India has received approval of SEBI vide letter dated 07 January 2026, for the appointment of Rishi Nathany as the Managing Director and CEO of MCXCCL. His appointment is subject to acceptance of the offer made to him and approval from the Shareholders of MCXCCL.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

