Gagan Gases standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Gagan Gases declined 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.06% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.711.865.856.450.100.120.080.100.080.09

