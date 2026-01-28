Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 67.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 65.14% to Rs 1567.84 croreNet loss of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore reported to Rs 67.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 8.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 65.14% to Rs 1567.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 949.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1567.84949.42 65 OPM %-2.733.32 -PBDT-65.4926.74 PL PBT-74.0614.69 PL NP-67.908.00 PL
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 4:05 PM IST