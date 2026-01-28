Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 67.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 67.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales rise 65.14% to Rs 1567.84 crore

Net loss of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore reported to Rs 67.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 8.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 65.14% to Rs 1567.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 949.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1567.84949.42 65 OPM %-2.733.32 -PBDT-65.4926.74 PL PBT-74.0614.69 PL NP-67.908.00 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TVS Holdings consolidated net profit rises 27.75% in the December 2025 quarter

TVS Holdings consolidated net profit rises 27.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Gagan Gases standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Gagan Gases standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Triveni Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Triveni Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Maruti Suzuki Q3 PAT jumps 4% YoY to Rs 3,879 crore despite margin pressure

Maruti Suzuki Q3 PAT jumps 4% YoY to Rs 3,879 crore despite margin pressure

AB Real Estate Q3 net loss widens to Rs 73 crore

AB Real Estate Q3 net loss widens to Rs 73 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayBorder 2 Box Office Collection Day 5Tata Motors Q3 PreviewUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedMaruti Suzuki Q3 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance