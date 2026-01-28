TVS Holdings consolidated net profit rises 27.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.19% to Rs 14583.15 crore

Net profit of TVS Holdings rose 27.75% to Rs 493.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 386.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.19% to Rs 14583.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11031.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

