Polymechplast Machines consolidated net profit rises 177.27% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 34.69% to Rs 20.23 croreNet profit of Polymechplast Machines rose 177.27% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 34.69% to Rs 20.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales20.2315.02 35 OPM %5.393.60 -PBDT1.250.71 76 PBT1.020.48 113 NP0.610.22 177
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 4:05 PM IST