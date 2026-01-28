Polymechplast Machines consolidated net profit rises 177.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.69% to Rs 20.23 crore

Net profit of Polymechplast Machines rose 177.27% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 34.69% to Rs 20.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.20.2315.025.393.601.250.711.020.480.610.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News