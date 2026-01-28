Vintage Coffee & Beverages consolidated net profit rises 53.37% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 70.75% to Rs 150.52 croreNet profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 53.37% to Rs 19.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 70.75% to Rs 150.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 88.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales150.5288.15 71 OPM %19.0718.23 -PBDT27.9215.43 81 PBT25.2913.68 85 NP19.1112.46 53
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 4:05 PM IST