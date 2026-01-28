Vintage Coffee & Beverages consolidated net profit rises 53.37% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 70.75% to Rs 150.52 crore

Net profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 53.37% to Rs 19.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 70.75% to Rs 150.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 88.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.150.5288.1519.0718.2327.9215.4325.2913.6819.1112.46

