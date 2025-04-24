Adani Energy Solutions consolidated net profit rises 79.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.43% to Rs 6374.58 croreNet profit of Adani Energy Solutions rose 79.05% to Rs 647.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 361.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.43% to Rs 6374.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4706.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.80% to Rs 1059.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1137.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.11% to Rs 23767.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16607.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6374.584706.85 35 23767.0916607.36 43 OPM %32.0033.26 -29.7334.39 - PBDT1435.601019.46 41 4486.843555.64 26 PBT973.95551.95 76 2580.891779.56 45 NP647.15361.44 79 1059.971137.28 -7
