Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 2.61%, rises for third straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 2.61%, rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 1028, up 2.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.86% in last one year as compared to a 10.28% gain in NIFTY and a 2.08% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1028, up 2.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 25952.55. The Sensex is at 84734.14, up 0.32%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has added around 10.09% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36287.9, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1034.65, up 2.77% on the day. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is up 16.86% in last one year as compared to a 10.28% gain in NIFTY and a 2.08% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 194.52 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cipla Ltd spurts 0.37%, gains for fifth straight session

Cipla Ltd spurts 0.37%, gains for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd up for fifth session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd up for fifth session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd gains for fifth session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd gains for fifth session

NMDC Ltd spurts 0.35%, up for five straight sessions

NMDC Ltd spurts 0.35%, up for five straight sessions

National Aluminium Company Ltd soars 0.66%, gains for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd soars 0.66%, gains for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon