Adani Enterprises announces early closure of public issue of NCD

Adani Enterprises announces early closure of public issue of NCD

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
Adani Enterprises announced the early closure of its public issue of non-convertible debentures amounting to Rs 500 crore with option to retail oversubscription up to Rs 500 crore, aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore. The issue which was scheduled to close on 19 January 2026 will now close on 08 January 2026.

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 6:53 PM IST

