Infosys announces strategic collaboration with Cognition

Infosys announces strategic collaboration with Cognition

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Infosys and Cognition, the leading AI coding agent company and makers of Devin, the first AI software engineer, today announced a strategic collaboration to scale Devin across global enterprises. The collaboration will deploy Devin across Infosys' internal engineering ecosystem and client engagements worldwide.

Infosys Topaz Fabric is a purpose-built agentic services suite - a multi-layer AI fabric that unifies infrastructure, models, data, applications, and workflows into a composable, agent-ready ecosystem. Combining the secure, modular architecture of Infosys Topaz Fabric with Cognition's advanced agentic and autonomous engineering capabilities, the collaboration aims to help enterprises achieve accelerated time-to-market, enhanced developer productivity, and reduced modernization timelines.

 

After using Devin for the past six months and seeing significant improvement across both engineering quality and efficiency, Infosys will integrate Devin into its internal engineering teams, embed Devin within client delivery models, and enable deployment within customers' engineering environments. To scale adoption, Infosys and Cognition are collaborating on shared engineering frameworks and enablement programs designed to bring the integrated capabilities of Infosys Topaz Fabric and Devin to engineers across industries.

Infosys Topaz Fabric and Devin will automate brown field engineering, tech debt reduction and modernization, while creating virtual engineers to resolve complex production and maintenance challenges. To ensure secure, enterprise-grade adoption, Infosys and Cognition will jointly develop industry-specific solutions, AI-native modernization blueprints, and scalable engineering frameworks, supported by co-innovation labs and enablement programs. Leading the first wave of joint client engagements, Infosys' Financial Services practice is already using Devin to transform engineering delivery across banking, payments, capital markets, insurance, and wealth management.

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

