Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian economy estimated to expand at 7.4% in FY26, buoyant growth seen in services sector

Indian economy estimated to expand at 7.4% in FY26, buoyant growth seen in services sector

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Indian economy is estimated to have continued its growth momentum this fiscal with the FY26 rate of expansion seen at 7.4%, according to latest date from Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation. This marks a sharp rebound compared with 6.5% in the previous fiscal year, First Advance Estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data released by the government noted. Nominal GDP is estimated to grow at 8.0% in FY 2025-26. Buoyant Growth in Services Sector has been found to be a major driver in the estimated Real GVA growth rate of 7.3% in FY 2025-26.

Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services and Public Administration, Defence & Other Services in the Tertiary Sector have also been estimated to attain a substantial growth rate of 9.9% at Constant Prices in FY 2025-26. Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication & Services related to Broadcasting Sector has been estimated to grow by 7.5% at Constant Prices in FY 2025-26.

 

Manufacturing and Construction in the Secondary Sector has been estimated to achieve a growth rate of 7.0% at Constant Prices in FY 2025-26. Agriculture & Allied Sector (3.1%) and Electricity, Gas, Water Supply & Other Utility Services Sector (2.1%) have seen moderate growth rate in GVA at Constant Prices during FY 2025-26.

Government stated that Real Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) has been estimated to attain a growth rate of 7.0% during FY 2025-26. Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) has been estimated to have 7.8% growth rate at Constant Prices during FY 2025-26, compared to 7.1% growth rate in previous FY.

There has been impressive recovery in manufacturing which rose from from 4.5 percent in the previous year and as tertiary sector which had expanded 7.2 percent in FY25.

Also Read

Police patrol the streets of Aden

Saudi-led coalition strikes south Yemen; ousted separatist leader flees

rupee, money, Indian rupee, finance, economy, currency

Over 80% of mutual funds erode 25% of regular-plan investor wealth: Report

Tech Wrap Jan 7

Tech Wrap Jan 7: Motorola Razr Fold, Meta Ray-Ban display glasses, WhatsApp

PM-Kisan 2026 update

PM-Kisan 2026 update: Farmer ID, e-KYC now mandatory for 22nd instalment

indigo airlines, indigo

Govt seeks airfare data as CCI probes IndiGo over December flight chaos

Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices is estimated to attain a level of Rs 201.90 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, against the Provisional Estimates (PE) of GDP for the FY 2024-25 of Rs 187.97 lakh crore. Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices is estimated to attain a level of Rs 357.14 lakh crore in the FY 2025-26, against Rs 330.68 lakh crore in FY 2024-25.

India's per capita GDP growth is estimated to have hit 6.5% in FY26, up from 5.5% in previous fiscal to stand at Rs 142119.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty extend losses for third session amid weak global cues

Sensex, Nifty extend losses for third session amid weak global cues

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.87%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.87%

Japanese shares fall sharply from record high

Japanese shares fall sharply from record high

China benchmark ends marginally higher

China benchmark ends marginally higher

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayJana Nayagan Advance BookingICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon