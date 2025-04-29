Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy allots 6.31 cr convertible warrants to Ardour

Adani Green Energy allots 6.31 cr convertible warrants to Ardour

Image

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Adani Green Energy has allotted 6,31,43,677 convertible warrants to Ardour Investment Holding (Ardour), a member of the promoter group of the Company on 25 January 2024, by way of a preferential allotment on a private placement basis. The issue price of Rs.1,480.75 per warrant, out of which Rs. 370.19 (25% of the issue price) per warrant, was received as the initial subscription amount at the time of allotment of the warrants.

Pursuant to the allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 158,85,22,894 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Rama Steel Tubes allots 40.32 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Board of Rama Steel Tubes allots 40.32 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Morepen receives CDSCO nod to conduct BE studies for Resmetirom

Morepen receives CDSCO nod to conduct BE studies for Resmetirom

Indices end flat with positive bias; Nifty closes above 24,300

Indices end flat with positive bias; Nifty closes above 24,300

Whirlpool of India soars as Global PE giants circle stake sale opportunity

Whirlpool of India soars as Global PE giants circle stake sale opportunity

Trent Q4 PAT tumbles 56% YoY to Rs 312 cr; recommends dividend of Rs 5/sh

Trent Q4 PAT tumbles 56% YoY to Rs 312 cr; recommends dividend of Rs 5/sh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon