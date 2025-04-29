Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Whirlpool of India soars as Global PE giants circle stake sale opportunity

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Whirlpool of India jumped 7.56% to Rs 1,290 amid reports that a clutch of global private equity heavyweights are in talks to acquire a significant stake in the company.

According to media reports, Whirlpool Corporation, the U.S.-based parent of the Indian appliance major, is planning to divest a 31% stake in its India unit, seeking to raise between $550 million to $600 million (approximately Rs 5,000 crore).

This stake sale buzz follows Whirlpool Corporation's earlier announcement during its Q4 earnings release on 29 January 2025, where it disclosed plans to reduce its holding in the Indian subsidiary to about 20% by mid-to-late 2025 via one or more market transactions. The deal may involve multiple funds jointly acquiring the stake, with Whirlpool Corporation expressing interest in remaining the largest shareholder.

 

Despite the sell-down plans, Whirlpool Corporation underlined its continued confidence in the Indian market, calling it a "significant marketplace for growth." The U.S. parent also highlighted its commitment to Whirlpool India's expansion, citing new product launches and the recent acquisition of Elica India as key steps forward.

"Whirlpool India will remain a relevant part of Whirlpool Corporation's portfolio, and we continue to believe Whirlpool India has a strong long-term trajectory for growth. We intend the anticipated sell-down to result in autonomy for Whirlpool India to adjust to the ever-evolving industry conditions, enabling Whirlpool India to focus on accelerated growth and utilise its well-funded business to invest further in the business," Whirlpool Corporation stated in its earlier release.

As of 31 March 2025, Whirlpool Mauritiusa wholly owned subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporationheld a 51% stake in Whirlpool India.

Whirlpool of India is primarily engaged in manufacturing and trading of refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens and small appliances and caters to both domestic and international markets.

Whirlpool of Indias consolidated net profit surged 57.06% to Rs 43.96 crore on 11.02% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,704.85 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

