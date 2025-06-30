Monday, June 30, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Waaree Energies, Asian Paints, Rattanindia Ent, BHEL, Prestige Estates

Stock Alert: Waaree Energies, Asian Paints, Rattanindia Ent, BHEL, Prestige Estates

Image

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Stocks to Watch:

Karnataka Banks managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma has resigned with effect from 15 July 2025. The board has also appointed Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat as the chief operating officer (COO) with effect from 2 July 2025.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals will acquire JB Chemicals from KKR in two phased at equity valuation of Rs 25,689 crore.

Waaree Energies said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas received an order for supply 540 MW modules from a renowned customer who is a developer of utility scale solar and energy storage projects across United States.

 

Asian Paints said that it has acquired balanced 40% stake in Obgenix Software (White Teak) from its promoters, Pawan Mehta, Gagan Mehta for total consideration of Rs 188 crore.

Rattanindia Enterprises said that its board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, 2 July 2025, to consider raising funds through a rights issue or any other permissible mode.

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Nikkei gains 1.5%; S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs

Railways, train

Experts flag delay in railway postings as GMs given 2 zones for 3 months

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Great Nicobar tribals not against proposed project, lack info: NCST member

TVS, bike, motorcycle, two wheelers

Nuvama sees mixed June auto sales; two-wheelers, tractors to outperform

Donald Trump, Mark Carney

Canada PM says trade talks with US resume after tech tax plan shelved

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Adani Power (APL) for setting up six thermal units of 800 MW. The total value of these contracts is Rs 6,500 crore, the company stated.

Prestige Estates Projects said that it has entered into an agreement with Arihant Group for jointly acquiring an agreement to jointly acquire a prime 3.48-acre land parcel in Velachery, Chennai from Rane Madras. The land is earmarked for the development of premium residential dwellings with a total development potential of approximately 7.5 lakh square feet and an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over Rs 1,600 crore.

Granules India announced that its wholly-owned foreign subsidiary, located in Chantilly, Virginia, USA, has received one observation in Form 483 from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vasudhagama Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 86.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Vasudhagama Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 86.67% in the March 2025 quarter

India's forex reserves drop by $1.01 billion to $697.93 billion

India's forex reserves drop by $1.01 billion to $697.93 billion

Piramal Ent invests Rs 700-cr in Piramal Finance

Piramal Ent invests Rs 700-cr in Piramal Finance

Granules India arm receives one observation from USFDA

Granules India arm receives one observation from USFDA

Interarch Building Solutions bags Rs 77-cr order from Amara Raja Infra

Interarch Building Solutions bags Rs 77-cr order from Amara Raja Infra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon