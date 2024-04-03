Adani Green Energy surpasses 10,000 MW renewable energy

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has surpassed 10,000 megawatts (MW) of operational portfolio, delivering reliable, affordable, and clean power to the national grid. AGEL's operational portfolio consists of 7,393 MW solar, 1,401 MW wind and 2,140 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity. The milestone is a testament to AGEL and its development partners firmly moving towards the goal of 45,000 GW renewable energy by 2030.

AGEL's 10,934 MW operational portfolio will power more than 5.8 million homes and avoid about 21 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

AGEL is setting a precedent for how innovative technology, execution capabilities, digitization, a robust supply chain network, and long-term infrastructure financing, combined with sustainable practices, can drive the clean energy transition and decarbonization on a giga scale.

