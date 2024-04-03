Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Adani Green Energy surpasses 10,000 MW renewable energy

Image

Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has surpassed 10,000 megawatts (MW) of operational portfolio, delivering reliable, affordable, and clean power to the national grid. AGEL's operational portfolio consists of 7,393 MW solar, 1,401 MW wind and 2,140 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity. The milestone is a testament to AGEL and its development partners firmly moving towards the goal of 45,000 GW renewable energy by 2030.
AGEL's 10,934 MW operational portfolio will power more than 5.8 million homes and avoid about 21 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
AGEL is setting a precedent for how innovative technology, execution capabilities, digitization, a robust supply chain network, and long-term infrastructure financing, combined with sustainable practices, can drive the clean energy transition and decarbonization on a giga scale.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tata Power's step-down subsidiary commissions battery energy storage project in Chhattisgarh

Adani Green Energy operationalizes 1,000 MW solar capacity at Khavda, Gujarat

Power shares gain

Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas shares rise

Utilties stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Barometers edge lower; Nifty below 22,400 level

Gensol Engineering records highest revenue from operations of Rs 960 cr in FY24

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveBharti Hexacom IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon