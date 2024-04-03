Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 215.26 points or 0.73% at 29779.97 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.87%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.84%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.78%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.6%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 0.76%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.61%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.42%), and Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.18%).

On the other hand, JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.69%), turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 263.03 or 0.36% at 73640.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 75.7 points or 0.34% at 22377.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 254.99 points or 0.57% at 45278.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.44 points or 0.08% at 13733.78.

On BSE,2139 shares were trading in green, 876 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News