Adani Group commits USD 100 billion to develop AI infrastructure ecosystem in India

The Adani Group today announced one of the world's largest integrated energy-compute commitments, a direct investment of USD 100 billion to develop renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres by 2035. The initiative will establish a long-term sovereign energy and compute platform designed to position India as a global leader in the emerging Intelligence Revolution.

The investment is expected to catalyse by 2035 an additional USD 150 billion across server manufacturing, advanced electrical infrastructure, sovereign cloud platforms and supporting industries. Together, this is projected to create a USD 250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India over the decade.

This roadmap builds on AdaniConnex's existing 2 GW national data centre, expanding toward a 5 GW target that positions India at the epicentre of the global AI economy. This vision is anchored by landmark partnerships with Google to establish the nation's largest gigawatt scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, alongside additional campuses in Noida, and with Microsoft spanning Hyderabad and Pune. The Adani Group is also in discussion with other major players seeking to establish large scale campuses across India thereby further cementing its position as India's premier AI infrastructure partner.

In line with this vision, the Group will also deepen its data centre partnership with Flipkart, advancing the collaboration toward the development of a second AI data centre purpose built to support Flipkart's next-generation digital commerce, high-performance computing and large-scale AI workloads.

