Bajel Projects signs JV agreement with Al Sharif Contracting and Commercial Development Company

Bajel Projects announced the signing of a landmark Joint Venture (JV) agreement with Al Sharif Contracting and Commercial Development Company (ASC). ASC is a part of Al Sharif Group Holdings and one of the leading EPC contractors & manufacturers. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Bajel's international expansion strategy, positioning the company to participate in the significant infrastructure transformation currently underway in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Joint Venture is built on a foundation of equal partnership, between Bajel Projects and Al Sharif Contracting and Commercial Development Company. The JV will be established specifically to undertake Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) business within Saudi Arabia, focusing on:

High Voltage and Extra High Voltage (EHV) Infrastructure which also includes: Overhead Transmission Lines Substation Packages Underground Cabling Projects and more

Commenting on the Joint Venture agreement, Rajesh Ganesh, MD & CEO, Bajel Projects, said: "The signing of this Joint Venture agreement with Al Sharif Contracting and Commercial Development Company is a defining moment for Bajel Projects as we strategically expand our presence outside India. Saudi Arabia is currently witnessing an unprecedented infrastructure surge. This partnership enables us to bid for complex, extra high-voltage inter-regional corridors and substations that are vital to Saudi Vision 2030 and beyond. BAJEL is excited and looking forward to contributing to the grand vision of the Kingdom.

