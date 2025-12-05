Adani Ports announces strategic partnership with Motherson

To establish dedicated facility for auto exports at the Dighi Port in Maharashtra
Motherson, through its joint venture Samvardhana Motherson Hamakyorex Engineered Logistics (SAMRX), today announced an agreement with Dighi Port (DPL), a subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), to establish a dedicated facility for auto exports at the Dighi Port in Maharashtra.
This strategic partnership will make Dighi Port as the new automobile exports terminal for exporters in Mumbai to Pune auto belt. As one of APSEZ's 15 strategic ports, Dighi is now set to expand its capabilities to support India's automotive growth story under the Make in India initiative, enabling seamless export and import of vehicles for global markets.
Commenting on the partnership, Ashwani Gupta, CEO & Whole time Director, Adani Ports and SEZ, said "Our partnership with Motherson at Dighi Port marks a significant step toward redefining automotive logistics in India. By combining APSEZ's integrated infrastructure capabilities with Motherson's expertise, we are creating a seamless, resilient network for vehicle movement across the country. This RoRo terminal will not only accelerate trade and enhance supply chain efficiency but also deliver long-term value to our customers and the communities we serve"
