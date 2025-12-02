Emmvee Photovoltaic Power consolidated net profit rises 577.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 181.06% to Rs 1131.00 croreNet profit of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power rose 577.28% to Rs 237.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 181.06% to Rs 1131.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 402.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1131.00402.40 181 OPM %35.3123.02 -PBDT362.5386.89 317 PBT291.6763.80 357 NP237.8635.12 577
