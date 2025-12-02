Lokhandwala Kataria Construction Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 75.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 240.85% to Rs 83.44 croreNet Loss of Lokhandwala Kataria Construction Pvt reported to Rs 75.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 73.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 240.85% to Rs 83.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales83.4424.48 241 OPM %-25.25-21.12 -PBDT-75.55-73.62 -3 PBT-75.57-73.64 -3 NP-75.57-73.64 -3
