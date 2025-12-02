Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lokhandwala Kataria Construction Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 75.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Lokhandwala Kataria Construction Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 75.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 240.85% to Rs 83.44 crore

Net Loss of Lokhandwala Kataria Construction Pvt reported to Rs 75.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 73.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 240.85% to Rs 83.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales83.4424.48 241 OPM %-25.25-21.12 -PBDT-75.55-73.62 -3 PBT-75.57-73.64 -3 NP-75.57-73.64 -3

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

