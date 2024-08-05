Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Adani Ports records 18% jump in cargo volumes in Jul'24

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced that in Jul'24, the company recorded 37.3 MMT of total cargo (+9.5% YoY). The growth in cargo was primarily driven by containers, which was up 18% YoY.
During the first four months of the financial year, APSEZ clocked 146.3 MMT of total cargo (+8.0% YoY). The growth in cargo was primarily driven by Containers (+18%) and Liquids & Gas (+9%). Dhamra Port handled its highest ever monthly volume of 4.6 MMT.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Logistics assets witnessed strong growth with YTD Jul'24 rail volumes growing by 17% YoY to 0.21 Mn TEUs and GPWIS volumes growing by 28% YoY to 7.42 MMT.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sinks 2,400 points, Nifty plunges over 400 points in pre-open

LIVE news updates: 98 killed in Bangladesh protests, India issues advisory

Viksit Bharat needs a new paradigm: Reforming the thinking behind policy

Olympics 2024: Indian shooters miss finals in skeet, 25m pistol event

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 5, live time (IST), streaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon