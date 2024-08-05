Zim Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 291.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.32% to Rs 81.82 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Zim Laboratories rose 291.30% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.32% to Rs 81.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.81.8267.449.837.166.184.211.230.190.900.23