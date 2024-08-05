Tera Software consolidated net profit rises 246.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.82% to Rs 24.46 croreNet profit of Tera Software rose 246.84% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.82% to Rs 24.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.4619.44 26 OPM %14.069.21 -PBDT3.711.95 90 PBT3.671.91 92 NP2.740.79 247
