Tera Software consolidated net profit rises 246.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.82% to Rs 24.46 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Tera Software rose 246.84% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.82% to Rs 24.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.24.4619.4414.069.213.711.953.671.912.740.79