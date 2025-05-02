Adani Power consolidated net profit declines 3.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.54% to Rs 14237.40 croreNet profit of Adani Power declined 3.66% to Rs 2636.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2737.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.54% to Rs 14237.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13363.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 37.88% to Rs 12938.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20828.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.62% to Rs 56203.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50351.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14237.4013363.69 7 56203.0950351.25 12 OPM %33.8036.29 -37.9136.11 - PBDT4345.934547.97 -4 20668.3924722.84 -16 PBT3261.283557.94 -8 16359.5120791.51 -21 NP2636.972737.24 -4 12938.7720828.79 -38
