Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Power Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Power Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Adani Total Gas Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd and Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 September 2025.

Adani Total Gas Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd and Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 September 2025.

Adani Power Ltd crashed 9.36% to Rs 147.2 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 148.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Adani Total Gas Ltd lost 6.84% to Rs 673. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mastek Ltd tumbled 4.72% to Rs 2183.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10221 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17518 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sharp slide in benchmarks; Sensex slumps 450 pts, Nifty below 25,050; SMIDs sink

Mark Carney, Canada PM

Trump's H-1B fee: Canada's big chance to lure global tech talent?

initial public offering, IPO

Solarworld Energy IPO Day 2 update: Subscription surpasses 3x, GMP at 17%

India vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head in T20Is

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in T20I

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

When will you provide evidence to CID: Rahul to CEC on Aland vote 'fraud'

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd fell 4.35% to Rs 474.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 94867 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33109 shares in the past one month.

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd corrected 4.26% to Rs 1206.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7839 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3967 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Desco Infratech rises after securing Rs 4-cr order from GAIL Gas

Desco Infratech rises after securing Rs 4-cr order from GAIL Gas

Jupiter Wagons appoints Vinod Kumar Agarwal as CFO

Jupiter Wagons appoints Vinod Kumar Agarwal as CFO

Jupiter Wagons appoints CFO

Jupiter Wagons appoints CFO

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries announces collaboration with Royal IHC

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries announces collaboration with Royal IHC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon