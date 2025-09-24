Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jupiter Wagons appoints Vinod Kumar Agarwal as CFO

Jupiter Wagons appoints Vinod Kumar Agarwal as CFO

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons' board approved the appointment of Vinod Kumar Agarwal as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 24th September 2025.

Vinod Kumar Agarwal is a seasoned finance leader with 17 years of comprehensive experience driving business growth and strengthening organizations in highly competitive environments. Skilled across different financial domains, including financial planning and analysis, fundraising and investments, accounts and audit, business process re-engineering, SOPs and internal controls, budgeting and cost control, treasury and working capital, ERP implementation (SAP), taxation, corporate governance, investor relations, compliance, and IT integration.

He specializes in financial planning, budgeting, and costing to align organizational strategy with operational goals. Skilled in analyzing financial data and delivering insightful, value-driven reports through close collaboration with strategic business units. Proficient in variance analysis, integrated financial modeling, and strategic evaluation.

 

Jupiter Wagons (JWL) is a provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, with diverse offerings across freight wagons, locomotives, passenger coach accessories, braking systems, commercial vehicles, ISO marine containers, and products such as couplers, draft gears, bogies, CMS crossings, brake discs, brake systems, wheels, axles, wheel sets, electric commercial vehicles (e-LCV), and lithium batteries.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 64.4% to Rs 32.70 crore on a 47.8% decline in net sales to Rs 459.34 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter declined 1.10% to Rs 327.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jupiter Wagons appoints CFO

Jupiter Wagons appoints CFO

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries announces collaboration with Royal IHC

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries announces collaboration with Royal IHC

Cyient DLM receives ratings action from CRISIL

Cyient DLM receives ratings action from CRISIL

Larsen & Toubro forms strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics

Larsen & Toubro forms strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics

Tata Motors slides after reports of extended JLR shutdowns due to cyberattack

Tata Motors slides after reports of extended JLR shutdowns due to cyberattack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon