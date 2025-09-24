Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swan Defence and Heavy Industries announces collaboration with Royal IHC

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries announces collaboration with Royal IHC

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

To explore opportunities of building offshore vessels at SDHl's shipyard in Pipavav Port, Gujarat

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) has signed an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with European offshore oil & gas vessel leader Royal IHC. The partners will combine their expertise, infrastructure, and geographical advantages to design, build, and retrofit offshore oil and gas and other types of vessels. The MoU was signed along with Alar Infrastructure, the Indian representative of Royal IHC.

The collaboration will explore opportunities to build Offshore Construction Vessels, Pipe Laying Vessels, and Multi-Purpose Offshore Support Vessels at SDHl's shipyard in Pipavav Port, Gujarat. The partnership will reinforce the Government of India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives by advancing indigenous shipbuilding and enhancing cost competitiveness.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cyient DLM receives ratings action from CRISIL

Cyient DLM receives ratings action from CRISIL

Larsen & Toubro forms strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics

Larsen & Toubro forms strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics

Tata Motors slides after reports of extended JLR shutdowns due to cyberattack

Tata Motors slides after reports of extended JLR shutdowns due to cyberattack

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd soars 1.52%, rises for third straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd soars 1.52%, rises for third straight session

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; European mrkt decline

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; European mrkt decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon