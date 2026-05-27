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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Power Ltd spurts 2.08%

Adani Power Ltd spurts 2.08%

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 249.62, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 126.64% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% drop in NIFTY and a 14.75% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Power Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 249.62, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23930.5. The Sensex is at 75999.31, down 0.01%. Adani Power Ltd has risen around 11.76% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40814.6, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 613.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 460.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 251.02, up 1.84% on the day. Adani Power Ltd is up 126.64% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% drop in NIFTY and a 14.75% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 42.9 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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