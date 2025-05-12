Monday, May 12, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Power secures 1500 MW thermal power supply deal with UPPCL

Adani Power secures 1500 MW thermal power supply deal with UPPCL

Image

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Adani Power has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) for procurement of 1,500 MW from a new thermal power project of 2x800MW (1600 MW) installed capacity situated in the State of Uttar Pradesh for a period of 25 years.

As part of the contract, the Company will supply power at a highly competitive tariff of Rs 5.383 per unit from a greenfield 2x800 MW (1500 MW net) Ultra-supercritical power plant to be set up under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model in the state.

This is further to the Uttar Pradesh cabinet approving the project earlier this month. The Company will now sign a long-term Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) under the Letter of Award (LoA) received on 10 May 2025.

 

This is second major PSA bid the company has won in the last one year, after receiving the composite 6,600 MW (1600 MW thermal and 5000 MW solar) LoI from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (MSEDCL) in Sep 2024, which subsequently has been converted into a PSA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Reliance NU Energies successfully bids for SJVN's integrated solar & BESS project

Reliance NU Energies successfully bids for SJVN's integrated solar & BESS project

GE Shipping Q4 PAT tanks 60% YoY to Rs 363 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5.40/sh

GE Shipping Q4 PAT tanks 60% YoY to Rs 363 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5.40/sh

Shares poised to roar as guns fall silent at the border

Shares poised to roar as guns fall silent at the border

Shree Vasu Logistics standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Vasu Logistics standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the March 2025 quarter

BOBCARD standalone net profit declines 8.73% in the March 2025 quarter

BOBCARD standalone net profit declines 8.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySMBC Yes Bank DealDelhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon