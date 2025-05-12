Monday, May 12, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliance NU Energies successfully bids for SJVN's integrated solar & BESS project

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Reliance Power announced that its subsidiary, Reliance NU Energies, has won the largest allocation in SJVN's tariff-based competitive bidding process, securing an allocation of 350 MW of solar generation capacity coupled with 175 MW/700 MWh of battery energy storage system (BESS).

Once commissioned, the platform will add 600 MWp of installed solar PV capacity, and 700 MWh of energy storage to Reliance Power's portfolio, consolidating its leadership in new energy solutions.

The company's total clean energy pipeline now stands at 2.5 GWp solar and >2.5 GWhr BESS, making it India's largest player in the integrated Solar + BESS segment.

The winning tariff was discovered at INR 3.33/kWh, fixed for a 25-years, positioning the project among the most competitively priced offerings in India's energy transition landscape. The Letter of Award (LoA) from SJVN is currently awaited.

 

This allocation represents a material step-up in Reliance Power's strategic pivot toward renewable power. The project is part of a broader 1,200 MW solar + 600 MW / 2,400 MWh BESS ISTS connected tender floated by SJVN, one of the leading Navratna Public Sector Enterprise which saw participation from 19 entities, with 18 qualifying for the e-reverse auction. The tender was oversubscribed by more than 4 times, reflecting heightened industry interest in dispatchable renewable energy solutions.

The awarded project requires a minimum four-hour daily discharge window, effectively enabling assured peak power delivery to state distribution utilities (Discoms), and will be developed under a build-own-operate (BOO) framework following the standard bidding guidelines prescribed by the Ministry of Power.

Reliance Power's, 100% subsidiary Reliance NU Suntech, has recently signed a definitive 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to develop Asia's largest integrated Solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project.

The transformational project will have a solar power capacity of 930 MW, paired with 465 MW/1860 MWh BESS, and will have an investment outlay of up to INR 10,000 crore. The project will operate at a competitive fixed tariff of INR 3.53/ kWh for the full PPA term of 25 years, providing long-term revenue visibility.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

