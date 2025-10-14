Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd registered volume of 56.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares

K E C International Ltd, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Angel One Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 October 2025.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd registered volume of 56.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.93% to Rs.3,167.70. Volumes stood at 2.22 lakh shares in the last session.

 

K E C International Ltd clocked volume of 19.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.13% to Rs.859.25. Volumes stood at 2.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd recorded volume of 386.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 85.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.11% to Rs.154.74. Volumes stood at 48.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd registered volume of 95.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.10% to Rs.1,023.00. Volumes stood at 26.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Angel One Ltd recorded volume of 26.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.59% to Rs.2,378.00. Volumes stood at 12.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Kranti Inds rallies after bagging contract worth Rs 2 cr from Eka Mobility

Kranti Inds rallies after bagging contract worth Rs 2 cr from Eka Mobility

Ipca Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd eases for fifth straight session

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

