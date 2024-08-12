Add-Shop E-Retail standalone net profit declines 78.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.71% to Rs 40.36 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Add-Shop E-Retail declined 78.18% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.71% to Rs 40.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.40.3647.325.1815.641.747.171.607.041.155.27