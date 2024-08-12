Add-Shop E-Retail standalone net profit declines 78.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.71% to Rs 40.36 croreNet profit of Add-Shop E-Retail declined 78.18% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.71% to Rs 40.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales40.3647.32 -15 OPM %5.1815.64 -PBDT1.747.17 -76 PBT1.607.04 -77 NP1.155.27 -78
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content